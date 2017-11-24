SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - A woman recorded a video of a man fighting with an elderly man over a handicap parking space Wednesday.

The woman who recorded the video said she was at the Boston Market picking up Thanksgiving dinner when she walked by the only handicap spot in the parking lot and saw two men fighting.

The woman, Marcie, said a younger man was sitting in his running car in the handicap spot when the elderly man drove up and asked why he was parked there since he is not disabled.

The drivers got close to each other and the younger man ended up pushing the elderly man, causing him to fall back.

Marcie stopped recording the incident and police were called to the scene. She said the younger man then threw the elderly man back to the ground a second time.

The elderly man, later identified as Henry Tufo of Revere, said, “I have emphysema and had a part of my lung removed and I can’t walk very far, I’m only good for a few steps so if someone parks here and I have to park at the end of the parking lot its hard for me to do it.”

The younger man seen pushing the elderly man received a $100 ticket from police for parking in a handicap spot.

