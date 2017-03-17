Ex-bar owner pleads guilty in $1M meth seizure

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The former owner of a New Hampshire bar has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in connection with the seizure of about 16 pounds of methamphetamine worth nearly $1 million.

Rigoberto Ramirez Aldava pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration had begun an undercover investigation last summer, which led them to El Patron Sports Bar and Grill in Manchester.

Prosecutors said the 40-year-old Aldava is a Mexican citizen and that he acquired meth from Mexico and then sold it to undercover agents in New Hampshire.

Aldava’s lawyer is asking for a seven-year sentence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June.

