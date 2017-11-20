Ex-Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn killed in car crash, reports say

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn was reportedly killed in a car crash on Monday morning.
TMZ Sports says the crash happened in Texas. Mark Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says a fire official confirmed that the fatal wreck happened in Irving, where Glenn lived.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital following the crash, where died at just before 1 a.m.
Glenn, 43, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Patriots in 1996 and spent six seasons with the club.
Glenn caught 329 passes and 22 touchdowns with the Patriots, including Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass. He also played with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
No additional details about the crash were immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)