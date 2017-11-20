Ex-Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn killed in car crash, reports say

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn reaches out for a pass during practice at the Cowboys training facility in Irving, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2007. Glenn went through some drills at practice for the first time all season Wednesday, a good indication the already dominant Dallas offense could have another weapon by the playoffs. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn was reportedly killed in a car crash on Monday morning.

TMZ Sports says the crash happened in Texas. Mark Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says a fire official confirmed that the fatal wreck happened in Irving, where Glenn lived.

Member of Irving FD told me that former #Cowboys #Patriots & #OhioSt WR Terry Glenn was killed in a car wreck in Irving. — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) November 20, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital following the crash, where died at just before 1 a.m.

Dallas County medical examiner's office said former Cowboys and Patriots WR Terry Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 a.m. They said the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident." Glenn was 43. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2017

Glenn, 43, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Patriots in 1996 and spent six seasons with the club.

Glenn caught 329 passes and 22 touchdowns with the Patriots, including Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass. He also played with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)