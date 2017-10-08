Fans at Florida Gators football game sang Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down”

Fans at the Florida Gators football game sang Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” on Saturday.

The University of Florida was playing the LSU Tigers when the entire stadium broke out in song.

Petty was born and raised in Gainseville, where the University of Florida is located, and once worked as a groundskeeper at the school while working his way into the music industry.

