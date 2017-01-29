Federal Court in Boston issues temporary restraining order against President Trump’s Muslim ban

BOSTON — Federal District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs and Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein issued a temporary restraining order Saturday morning on behalf of two lawful permanent residents detained at Logan Airport.

Mazdak Pourabdollah Tootkaboni and Arghavan Louhghalam, both Muslim, Iranian nationals teaching at the University of Massachusetts, were unlawfully detained upon reentering the United States.

The 7 day order comes on the heels of a New York Federal District Court Judge’s stay of removal on behalf of two Iraqi nationals and others “similarly situated.”

“This is a huge victory for justice,” said Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “We told President Trump we would see him in court if he ordered this unconstitutional ban on Muslims. He tried, and federal courts in Boston and throughout the nation stopped it in its tracks.”

For more information about the ACLU of Massachusetts, go to:

http://www.aclum.org

