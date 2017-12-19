Festive holiday display in CA includes thousands of lights, music and fake snow

(WHDH) — A festive holiday display at a home in Tracy, California is attracting national attention.

The homeowners said they set up the thousands of lights, music and fake snow all to bring people joy during the holiday season.

“A lot of it is we enjoy making people happy and this is our way of giving a Christmas present to the community,” said one of the homeowners.

The couple’s theme this year was Disneyland.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)