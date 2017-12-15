SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Flames forced three families out into the cold in Somerville.

The fire caused significant damage to a multi-family home on Connecticut Avenue late Thursday night.

“The third-alarm was put in there with the amount of fire. With the explosion problems that we have, as you can see, the fire has been knocked down as secondary searches have been completed and everybody has been accounted for,” said Fire Chief Patrick Sullivan.

All three families got themselves out to safety, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The damages are estimated at about $750,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)