Firefighter dies while battling blaze in Watertown, officials say

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Officials said a firefighter died Friday morning while battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Watertown.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. at a single-family home on Merrifield Ave. Crews were greeted by heavy flames on the second floor when they arrived.

Police said the firefighter collapsed at the home. Crews performed CPR before he was rushed to Mt. Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death is not clear.

“This is the most difficult day for firefighters,” fire chief Mario A. Orangio said. “This is a tremendous blow to this department.”

Two residents and several pets were rescued from the home. They were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

“There were flames coming out of the house like crazy,” a neighbor told 7News.

The flames have since been knocked down, but fire officials and investigators remain at the scene as they work to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials have asked residents to avoid the area while crews work at the scene.

The firefighter’s identity has not been released.

A joint investigation is being launched with state fire marshal’s office and the DA’s office

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)