Florida sheriff’s tough warning for drug dealers goes viral

TAVARES, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida sheriff’s tough warning for drug dealers in the area has gone viral on Facebook.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department released a PSA on heroin dealers. In the video, the sheriff is surrounded by four officers wearing ski masks.

The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times online. Some Facebook users back the sheriff’s tough message, while others are concerned it shows the militarization of police in America.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)