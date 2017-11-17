SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A hearing is scheduled in Springfield District Court over one group’s push to hold a rally on the Boston Common Saturday.

The City of Boston denied a permit for “Resist Marxism: Rally for the Republic” because of a previously scheduled event.

A free-speech rally in August drew thousands of counter-protesters.

The group holding this weekend’s event posted on Facebook that they would continue without a permit.

