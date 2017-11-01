Gunman sought after 2 women shot while leaving Halloween party

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River say they are searching for a gunman after two women were shot Tuesday night while leaving a Halloween party in the city.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to 218 Plain Street for a report of “multiple shots fired and someone screaming.” Upon arrival, officers found two women inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say one woman suffered multiple gunshots to the leg and that the second woman suffered a single shot to the leg.

Both women were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

The victims told police that they were leaving a party and walking towards their car when a man came up from between parked cars and began shooting at them.

The shooter is described as “a male wearing all black.” No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

