(CNN) — Who doesn’t love chocolate and candy hearts on Valentine’s Day? Many of us are guilty of celebrating with that or a few glasses of wine on the big day.

It’s a holiday to celebrate relationships and love; so why not show your health some love?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have provided some tips on marking Valentine’s Day in a healthier way.

Plan an activity that encourages physical fitness! The CDC says adults need two hours and 30 minutes of activity a week; maybe try a new exercise class.

Nutrition plays a key role in good health! Instead of stuffing yourself on candy or chocolates, indulge in a meal packed with whole grains and lean protein. It helps to aim for the meal to be low in saturated fat and salt.

Limit alcohol consumption. Studies have shown chronic alcohol use can lead to long-term health problems, including heart disease and cancer. The CDC recommends no more than one drink per day for women and two for men.

These tips can help you and your special someone have a happy and healthy Valentine’s Day.

