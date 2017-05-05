‘I told you what was coming’: Suicide letter Aaron Hernandez wrote to fiancee released

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of a court filing in the Commonwealth’s battle to keep a 2013 murder conviction in place, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office released a letter that ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez left behind in his prison cell when he committed suicide on April 19.

Hernandez penned the letter to his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who he referred to as his “soul-mate,” before hanging himself with a bed sheet at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

He professed his love for Jenkins in the letter and also hinted that he may have tipped her off about his suicide plans, writing “I told you what was coming indirectly.” He also alluded to a possible financial windfall, telling Jenkins that she was “rich.”

In the letter, Hernandez also requested that Jenkins “tell” his story.

His letter reads as follows:

“Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”

Another report released Friday said inmates who were questioned about Hernandez’s suicide mentioned that he was in a “great” state of mind after being acquitted of a 2012 double murder charge and did not have suicidal thoughts in his head.

The report said Hernandez knew about Massachusetts case law that says a prisoner’s convictions can be erased if he dies before his appeal has been heard, as Hernandez did. Hernandez’s attorneys were in the process of appealing his life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd.

A report released by state police on Thursday says “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead and on the cell wall. A Bible was nearby, open to John 3:16, with the verse marked by a drop of blood.

Hernandez was found dead just days after he was acquitted in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

