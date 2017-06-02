Investigation underway after massive fire in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Reading battled a massive fire Thursday at condo complex near the center of town.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Sanborn Road at the Old Reading Schoolhouse Condos. Video from Sky7 showed heavy black smoke billowing into the air as fierce flames shot from the roof of the building.

More than 100 firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to the scene to provide assistance. The fire was knocked down at around 5 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Several animals were rescued from the burning building. No additional injuries were reported.

The building, the former site of Reading High School, now houses condos. The fire chief said there were sprinklers in the hallways but not in the units. Sprinklers in units were not required when the building was renovated in the 1980s.

Firefighters said the building sustained “significant” fire, smoke and water damage.

Reading Fire Chief Chief Gregory Burns said crews will remain at the scene through the night Thursday. No residents will be allowed back into the building. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.

Roads in the area were blocked off while crews worked and residents were asked to avoid the area for much of the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

