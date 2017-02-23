Jesus statue beheaded twice in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN (WHDH) — Police and members of a church in Indianapolis are trying to figure out who beheaded their Jesus statue.

This is the second time it has happened in two weeks.

The first time, the suspect left the head there and church members reattached it.

But the second time, the suspect took the head with them.

The pastor said if the thief returns the head, they will not even call police.

