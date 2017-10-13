Las Vegas shooting victim from Tewksbury mourned at wake

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Dozens of people lined up at a funeral home in Wilmington Friday to pay their respects to a Tewksbury woman killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, was one of 58 people killed during a country music festival on Oct. 1. She was attending the concert with her husband, father-in-law and young daughter Ally during a family vacation. Her father-in-law returned to the hotel with 6-year-old Ally just before the gunman opened fire.

A friend of LeRocque’s read a letter written by her husband Jason at a news conference on Thursday. In the letter, Jason LeRocque wrote that his wife will be remembered as the “happiest, most caring, sweet and self-sacrificing person you will ever know.” He said LeRocque was a beautiful and loving mother and wife whose daughter and family meant the world to her.

A memorial service will be held for LeRoque on Saturday in the auditorium at Tewksbury Memorial High School.

