Lawmakers looking to protect driver’s privacy while using EZ Pass

State lawmakers are pushing a new bill to protect your privacy through the EZ Pass program.

While traveling on Massachusetts highways, the state can access a vehicles transponder data to find people’e location history, dates and times, license plate numbers and even photographs.

Something that travelers say is concerning.

“You definitely want some type of gap between you, the public and the authorities. You don’t want it where they have the grounds to walk in and do whatever they want.”

If the bill passes, law enforcement will need a warrant to access the data, something some senators say will harm others during amber alerts and felony pursuits.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)