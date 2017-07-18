Local boutique offers free dresses to those without after bridal shop closing

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Brides to be who are without their wedding dresses after Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy are now getting a helping hand.

Alexandra’s Bridal Boutique in Fall River is now offering free wedding dresses to affected brides.

All the brides need to do is bring their paperwork from Alfred Angelo and purchase a veil and they can then choose a gown with a value of up to $500.00.

The offer will be available from Thursday through next Monday.

