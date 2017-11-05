Local North Scituate landmark damaged in fire

A local landmark in North Scituate was heavily damaged after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Jamie’s Pub — also known as the Gannett Grill — a restaurant that recently celebrated its 50th year in business, was damaged by an early morning fire.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire just before 4:30 a.m. and were able to bring the flames under control after about an hour.

Nobody was inside the building at the time.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating a possible cause.

