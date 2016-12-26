Edelman and Gronk celebrate holidays with fans online

161222_gronk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots favorites Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski celebrated the Christmas holiday with fans online on Sunday through shared photos and videos.

Edelman posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of kids who received his children’s book. In the caption he wished his fans a happy holiday:

“Merry Christmas and happy Hannukah to all of Pats nation, hope you got everything you wanted under the tree.”

merry christmas and a happy hunukkah to all of #patsnation, hope you got everything you wanted under the tree 🌲

A photo posted by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Gronkowski gave away a signed jersey for Christmas and shared a reaction-video of a fan opening the gift.

The fan screamed in excitement, yelling “Oh my banana swirl!” as he slowly realized what exactly was on the jersey.

Gronk also hosted a charity competition last week, where a fan got to enter a competition to take three guests to Christmas Eve brunch with the currently-injured tight end.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus