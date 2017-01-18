LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

According to police, a 65-year-old man with dementia has gone missing.

He was last seen at the Lowell General Hospital Saints campus.

The man has gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray and black zip-up sweater with black sleeves.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact Lowell Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)