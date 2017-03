Lyft announced on Sunday, it will soon allow passengers to round up their fares to nearest dollar, and give the difference to charity.

The ride-sharing company says the “Round up and Donate” program will launch in the next few weeks.

The company hopes to eventually highlight local community charities.

