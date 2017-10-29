MA State Police identify man killed in four car crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the 39-year-old man killed in a four car crash in New Bedford on Saturday as as Ruben Vazquez of New Bedford.

Vazquez was the passenger in Buick involved in the multiple-car crash that happened around 2:40 a.m. on Route 140-North near the Nash Street overpass.

A 21-year-old Fall River woman in a Lexus and a 35-year-old New Bedford woman in the Buick that Vazquez was in had a ‘side swipe’ crash.

The collision caused the 21-year-old woman in the Lexus to veer off the road and into the woods.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Buick with Vazquez inside stopped in the left lane. The driver did not have her lights on. Police said the car may have been disabled at that time

A third car, a Nissan driven by a 20-year-old New Bedford man, was traveling in the left lane and crashed into the back of the Buick.

Vazquez got out of the car and attempted to cross the roadway in order to check on the Lexus driver. While crossing the road, he was struck by a Toyota driven by a 44-year-old New Bedford man.

The three other drivers involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals.

There is no word on their current condition.

Massachusetts State Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

