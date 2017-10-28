MA State Police: Fatal crash involving four vehicles in New Bedford under investigation

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles in New Bedford on Route 140.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday on Route 140-North at the Nash Street overpass.

Preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fall River woman in a Lexus and a 35-year-old New Bedford woman in a Buick had a ‘side swipe’ crash.

The collision caused the 21-year-old woman in the Lexus to veer off the road and into the woods.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Buick stopped in the left lane. The driver did not have her lights on. Police said the car may have been disabled at that time. There was one passenger in the Buick with the woman, a 39-year-old New Bedford man.

A third car, a Nissan driven by a 20-year-old New Bedford man, was traveling in the left lane and crashed into the back of the Buick.

The 39-year-old male passenger in the Buick then proceeded to get out of the car and attempted to cross the roadway in order to check on the Lexus driver. While crossing the road, the man was struck by a Toyota driven by a 44-year-old New Bedford man.

The driver of the Toyota was also traveling in the left lane when he tried to swerve around the Nissan and Buick, causing him to hit the 39-year-old man crossing the street.

The drivers of the Lexus and the Toyota were both transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by ambulance.

The female driver of the Buick was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance, and her passenger, the 39-year-old man struck by the Toyota, was taken to St. Luke’s where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Route 140-North was closed for four hours while officials investigated the scene.

State Police, New Bedford Police, EMS and Mass DOT were all at the scene of the crash.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with 7News for updates.

