Maine movie theaters evacuated after threat

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Five movie theaters in Maine were temporarily evacuated after a manager at one location reported a threat.

Maine State Police say the manager at the Smitty’s Cinema in Windham called police around 9 p.m. Saturday. The theater was evacuated, and a K9 was used to search the building.

The building was deemed safe about two hours later and staff were allowed back in to close up for the night. Other Smitty’s Cinema locations were also evacuated as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation but authorities say there does not appear to be any further threat to public safety.

