Man accused of trying to run his wife over with his car

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) — A man in Bow, New Hampshire was arrested after police said he tried to kill his wife by running her over with their car at a gas station.

Todd Freeman said 28-year-old Jason Alleyne flew into a fit of rage at the Irving gas station on Route 3A and ran over his wife when she got out of the car.

“She hit the windshield and went up underneath the car,” said Freeman. “There was about four of us lifting the car out from underneath.”

Freeman and several other truckers at the gas station managed to lift the car off of Alleyne’s wife. Freeman said he held the woman’s hand until an ambulance arrived.

“She was apologizing. I told her it wasn’t her fault,” said Freeman.

Alleyne’s wife was hospitalized and is in serious condition. Freeman said she is lucky to be alive because the car hit a grassy hill, which saved her from being crushed.

Alleyne faces several charges, including attempted murder, reckless conduct and stalking. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

