Man arrested for selling cocaine at Tewksbury hotel

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A Methuen man is facing drug charges after detectives caught him selling cocaine at a hotel in Tewksbury on Thursday, authorities said.

Durrell Alexander, 38, is accused of distributing the drug in the parking lot of Extended Stay America on Andover Street.

Police said a subsequent search of Alexander’s room led to the discovery of additional cocaine.

Alexander was arrested and charged with distributing a class b substance and driving with a revoked license.

