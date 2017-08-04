Man bitten by shark while fishing off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A fisherman in the waters off Cape Cod was bitten by a shark Thursday night, Falmouth police said.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. to Menauhant Beach for a report of a shark bite.

The victim, a man in his 30s, said he was bitten by a brown shark that he was trying to unhook after reeling it in.

The man was taken to Falmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shark was released back into the water.

No additional details were immediately available.

