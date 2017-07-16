Man drives truck into two houses in Brockton with children in backseat

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton Police say a man allegedly drove his truck into two houses on North Quincy Street in Brockton on Saturday.

Authorites say the driver lost his footing, drove into the brush, went airborne, and hit the first house on North Quincy Street before driving into the basement of another house.

The driver and children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowner of the house where the truck finally stopped, Mike Rivera, was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)