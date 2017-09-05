Manchester, NH officer treated for carbon monoxide exposure in police cruiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire is expected to return to duty Tuesday after an incident involving carbon monoxide exposure in his police cruiser.

Officials say Kyle Daly was on patrol Monday evening when a carbon monoxide detector, which was recently added to the vehicle, sounded. Daly stopped his cruiser and was taken to a local hospital by a colleague, where he was treated for CO exposure.

The vehicle was taken out of service and sent to a Ford dealership.

Daly was released from the hospital Monday night.

