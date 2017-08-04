Mass Pike construction brings more changes this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) — Construction crews are working on the Comm Ave Bridge project and the work is bringing changes to the Mass Pike and Commuter Rail this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through the entire weekend, the Mass Pike will have only two eastbound lanes open and one westbound lane. By Monday morning, the Mass Pike will be back to operating with three lanes in both directions.

Starting late Friday, buses will be replacing the Worcester/Framingham Commuter Rail line.

