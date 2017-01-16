Mass shooting reported at music festival in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (WHDH) — Several people are reportedly injured after a mass shooting at an electronic musical festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Monday morning, according to witnesses.

Police are on scene at the Blue Parrot Night Club in the Mexican city, where witnesses say a gunman opened fire on a crowd of hundreds of party-goers.

Witnesses shared video of the chaos after the shooting that showed people running down streets and hiding in nightclub bathrooms.

Balacera hace 30 minutos en Playa del Carmen. Vimos algunos balaceados vivos en varias avenidas.. @Reforma @El_Universal_Mx @lajornadaonline pic.twitter.com/WeeSChFSiG — Marcos A. Vazquez (@weirdmarcos) January 16, 2017

The BPM Festival announced that they have shut down their events as police investigate the shooting.

