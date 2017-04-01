HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - The northern part of Massachusetts saw the worst of the April Fools’ Day storm.

There was some heavy lifting for a crew working into the night to clean up the snow in time for Sunday services at the First Baptist Church in Haverhill.

The storm dumped more than six inches of snow in the area on Saturday. As the snow fell, plows hit the streets. Homeowners grabbed the shovels and snow blowers. Neighbors were out helping one another get through the slushy mess.

After a winter of roller coaster, many people that live in the area are hoping spring weather will finally take hold soon.

