Massachusetts man makes impossible hockey shot, wins new Mercedes-Benz

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) -

A Massachusetts man showed off some freakish puck luck at recent Springfield Thunderbirds game, making a nearly impossible shot to win a brand new car.

On Friday night, Nathan Vila, of West Springfield, fired a puck 100 feet into a minuscule opening in a hockey net during an intermission contest. He was awarded a 2018 Mercedes Benz SUV.

The AHL players who played in the game watched video of the feat and were left stunned. Many even congratulated Vila after the game.

Vila says he is still in shock.

“It’s incredible. I was speechless. I didn’t know what to do,” Vila said.

The 22-year-old says it was a great holiday surprise, considering he heads of to basic training in January.

His family says they’ll put the car to good use while he is away.

