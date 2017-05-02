Massive water main break shuts down streets in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Quincy Tuesday afternoon has forced the closure of streets in a section of the city near the Thomas Burgin Parkway.

Police say Quincy Avenue and Water Street are closed due to the break.

Authorities tweeted a photo, which showed an SUV stuck in a deep section of water.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected during the evening commute.

Crews have responded to the scene.

