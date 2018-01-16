MBTA announces scheduling plans ahead of latest winter storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is preparing for an approaching winter storm that’s expected to bring snowfall to parts of the transit system’s service area Tuesday night and into tomorrow morning.

The MBTA says it will operate regular weekday service on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines.

The Mattapan Trolley Line will be replaced with dedicated shuttle buses beginning at the start of service tomorrow, servicing all stations. The regular Wollaston Station shuttle that operates all day to and from North Quincy, Wollaston, and Quincy Center due to Wollaston’s closure will continue to operate as planned.

The evening-only shuttle buses that operate between North Quincy and Braintree Stations on the Red Line Braintree branch beginning at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Sundays through Thursdays are cancelled Tuesday night, January 16, and Wednesday night, January 17.

Regular bus service will operate, though delays may occur and bus routes that have “snow routes” may operate on their designated snow route. To find a list of buses with snow routes, commuters are urged to visit www.mbta.com/winter, where the routes are listed.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate a regular schedule, though passengers are urged to stay connected by visiting the MBTA website, following @MBTA_CR and @MBTA on Twitter, and signing up for T-Alerts.

Regular ferry service will operate on Wednesday, January 17.

