MBTA plans service changes ahead of snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday’s snowstorm means big changes for commuters relying on the bus and trains.

For the first time, the Commuter Rail will be running on a severe weather schedule with fewer trains. The T will be running on a regular schedule but passengers are told to anticipate delays.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the Mattapan Line will be shut down after service on Monday and replaced with buses on Tuesday. The Commuter Boat will also not be running on Tuesday.

The MBTA has been hard at work preparing for the snow, clearing tracks with a compact truckloader that was invented by MBTA mechanics. Equipment is also being used to de-ice the train tracks.

