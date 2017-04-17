Meb Keflezighi greets family of marathon bombing victim Martin Richard

Meb Keflezighi, right, of San Diego, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon, greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - After finishing the 121st running of the Boston Marathon, American Meb Keflezighi greeted Martin Richard’s parents and kissed them on the hand in what was a powerful display of emotion.

Keflezighi snapped an almost three-decade American drought as he ran down Boylston Street to raucous chants of “U-S-A!” in 2014, the year after the finish line bombings killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

Martin Richard, 8, was among those who were killed by the blasts. Keflezighi could bee seen after Monday’s race greeting his parents, Bill and Denise.

Keflezighi, 41, of San Diego, finished 13th this year in what he said will be his last competitive run in Boston.

He plans to run the New York Marathon, which he won in 2009, one last time in the fall before retiring.

