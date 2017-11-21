Milford Police seek armed, dangerous home invasion suspect

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Milford are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a home invasion.

Quinn Moran, 24, is wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened on Sunday night. Police say Moran had a blunt object as a weapon.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Moran are asked to contact Milford Police.

This is a developing situation; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)