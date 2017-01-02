Milwaukee family left homeless after New Year’s fire

MILWAUKEE (WHDH) — A Wisconsin family of nine is now homeless after a large fire tore through their house Sunday.

The fire started just after midnight on New Year’s Day. Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion as the flames grew larger.

Six children were able to get out of the house without being hurt but their parents were injured trying to escape. An 18-month-old baby was also taken to the hospital as a precaution with smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)