BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police confirmed Monday evening that a missing teenage girl from Roslindale has been found safe.

Amaya Carter-Tawa, 15, was last seen at her home in Rolsindale on Friday around 4 p.m.

Detectives say Carter-Tawa may have visited the South End and Lower Roxbury neighborhoods. They say she may attempt to travel out of the state.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)