CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Saturday was Girls Day at MIT, which encouraged young girls to explore math and science.

Attendees were able to meet the MIT Girls Basketball team and learn the science behind making the perfect shot.

Other activities included learning math through dance and the physics of pitching hosted by the school’s softball team.

