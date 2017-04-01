BOSTON (WHDH) - A special delivery is headed to Government Center.

A mockup of the new Orange Line train cars have arrived.

The new models will be on display at City Hall Plaza starting Monday.

MBTA officials say the mockups will be interactive; people will be able to go inside the cars and check out the new features.

The train will have wider doors and snap back seats.

All of the new Orange Line cars will officially roll out in 2022.

