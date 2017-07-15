More than 1,000 Vietnam War veterans to be honored at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of Vietnam War veterans will be honored at Fenway Park in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the conflict.

Boston Red Sox officials say more than 1,300 veterans and their family members will be recognized on the field Saturday before the team’s game against the New York Yankees.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to join veterans on the field, along with U.S. Army Major General Paul LaCamera and several other military officials.

The ceremony is scheduled to include a flyover by four F-15 jets flown from an Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts. Red Sox officials say it’s the largest recognition ceremony of its kind ever held in the U.S.

A half size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., is also being displayed at the park.

