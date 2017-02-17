Mother saves toddler from falling tree branch in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A mother had a very close call earlier this week when she saved her young son from a massive tree branch that came crashing down.

Sarah Dredge said she had just parked her car on Monday and got out of the car with her 2-year-old son, Morgan. The two were visiting family in Arlington and were planning on going sledding. As they started walking, she said she noticed a branch on the tree she parked underneath was starting to crack. The 1,000-pound branch had gotten weighed down with the freshly-fallen snow. Dredge said she tried to get away with Morgan.

“I scooped him up, I just ran as fast as I could. I heard the big crack, big crack, I saw his face,” said Dredge.

Dredge held her son close and shielded him as the branch came down and hit her on the head. Dredge lost consciousness and woke up on the ground surrounded by branches and powerlines. She said the next thing she remembered was grabbing Morgan and cradling him close to her.

Neighbors ran to help Dredge and Morgan and called 911. Dredge was taken to the hospital with a concussion and is now recovering at home. Morgan was uninjured.

Dredge’s husband, Jonnie, said he believes his wife saved their son’s life.

