Don’t be fooled by her name, stunning Carlos is a girly girl cat! This 5-year-old tabby will warm any home and bring a shine to every face she sees. Carlos is looking for a home that is quiet and without young children or dogs. Might that home be yours? If so, you should come meet her at the MSPCA in Boston!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)