WATCH: Adorable toddler steals popcorn from Prince Harry

(WHDH) — A young girl made a new friend in an unusual way — by stealing from royalty.
At a volleyball match during the Invictus Games on Wednesday, cameras captured a toddler in her mother’s lap reaching over and stealing popcorn from a container held by Britain’s Prince Harry, who was taking in the match.
The girl manages to get several fistfuls of popcorn away from Prince Harry before he finally notices.
A Getty photographer captured Prince Harry sharing a few lighthearted moments with the girl, who is the daughter of one of the athletes — paralympic medalist Dave Henson.
The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, is a sporting event four wounded military personnel.
