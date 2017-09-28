WATCH: Adorable toddler steals popcorn from Prince Harry

(WHDH) — A young girl made a new friend in an unusual way — by stealing from royalty.

At a volleyball match during the Invictus Games on Wednesday, cameras captured a toddler in her mother’s lap reaching over and stealing popcorn from a container held by Britain’s Prince Harry, who was taking in the match.

The girl manages to get several fistfuls of popcorn away from Prince Harry before he finally notices.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB — Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017

A Getty photographer captured Prince Harry sharing a few lighthearted moments with the girl, who is the daughter of one of the athletes — paralympic medalist Dave Henson.

Prince Harry made a sweet little friend at the volleyball, Emily Henson, daughter of Invictus legend Dave Henson and his wife Hayley pic.twitter.com/f6znotZfQ3 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 27, 2017

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, is a sporting event four wounded military personnel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)