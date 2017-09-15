N.Y. couple holds early wedding after bride’s father is diagnosed with cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A New York couple got married at an earlier date than they intended, moving the ceremony up so the bride’s father could be there and walk her down the aisle.

Eleena Mills and her husband Adam decided to change their wedding after she got a phone call from her mother. Her father, Angel Borgos, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Since he was now unable to fly, the couple brought the wedding to New York a few weeks earlier than planned.

With some help from the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the wedding came together. Borgos was able to walk his daughter down the aisle and give her away. The couple exchanged their vows and cut the wedding cake and Borgos also got to share a father-daughter dance with Mills.

Borgos continues to fight his cancer and said he hopes he will get to be around for more milestones in his daughter’s life.

