NBC Sports Boston suspends Michael Felger from TV for Roy Halladay comments

(WHDH) — NBC Sports Boston has suspended Michael Felger from TV through Sunday after comments he made on the radio about former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash.

Michael Felger, co-host of the “Felger and Mazz” talk show on WBZ-FM, said on the show Thursday that his comments were “over the top” and “insensitive.” He said he felt “bad about what happened on a lot of levels.”

Felger had called Halladay a “moron” and “idiot” and said he “got what he deserved” in a lengthy rant Wednesday that also referenced the untimely deaths of animal show host Steve Irwin and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Halladay, a 40-year-old retired pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, died Tuesday when his small ICON A5 aircraft crashed off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

Read the station’s full statement on his suspension below:

A statement from NBC Sports Boston on Michael Felger… pic.twitter.com/HsEfaM31QM — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)