New England no longer feeling drought effects

BOSTON (AP) — New England is drought free.

That’s according to the latest weekly report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor. While conditions in about a quarter of the state of Connecticut remain “abnormally dry,” no portion of the six-state region is considered to be in moderate, severe or extreme drought.

That’s a far cry from the beginning of 2017. In Massachusetts at that time, 98 percent of the state was at some level of drought status. More than half of the state was considered in extreme drought last September, prompting pleas for water conservation from Massachusetts officials.

Precipitation in the region has returned to normal levels, with more rain in the forecast this weekend.

